Pharmacist says ‘never too late’ to get vaccinated against COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 135,000 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health.

The CDC says anyone over 18 should be getting a COVID-19 booster shot.

Kate Wackel can check the booster shot of her list.

She rolled up her sleeve Tuesday at a Sioux Falls Lewis store.

“I was just looking for the added protection as we get into the flu season and everybody’s more indoors,” Kate Wackel said.

A Lewis clinical pharmacist says they’re seeing lots of people coming in for the extra dose.

While Lewis is busy with boosters, clinical pharmacist Courtney Feist says the pharmacies are also seeing people come in for their first and second doses.

She adds it’s never too late to make that choice.

“I think there’s a lot of unknown and people not sure what to do, especially with the new variant, but really the best protection we have is the vaccine,” Lewis clinical pharmacist Courtney Feist said.

Wackel says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is worth it to protect the community.

She knows what it’s like to work in an ICU during the pandemic.

“I’ve seen a lot of people die and I don’t think anyone thinks that it’s going to be as bad as it is until they’re in that position, so that’s why it’s so important,” Wackel said.

And she’s doing her part to help keep the community safe.

Feist is also reminding people about the importance of getting a flu shot.

In fact, you can get the COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time.