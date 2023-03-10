SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former city attorney will return in the same role in Sioux Falls, Mayor Paul TenHaken said on Friday.

Dave Pfeifle is the new city attorney. He had served as the Sioux Falls City Attorney from 2010-2017. Pfeifle has served as the executive director of the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, a risk-sharing pool that provides property and casualty insurance coverage for local governments including Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Although TenHaken announced Pfeifle’s return, the city council must approve the appointment. Council action is slated for March 21.

Pfeifle will replace Stacy Kooistra, who accepted a new position as the chief operating officer and general counsel for the Dakota State University-Applied Research Corporation.

Pfeifle was born and raised in Sioux Falls. He is a University of South Dakota graduate and a graduate of USD’s School of Law.