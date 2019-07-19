Pets receiving first class treatment at Sioux Falls Regional Airport

Sioux Falls Regional Airport will be giving emotional support and service animals the first class treatment.

Some people consider their pets part of the family, service animals included.

“I see a lot of great things being done for our service men that have a service dog, and some other people that have service dogs too, I’ve known. And they’re a great help to them,” James McMahon said.

Now, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport will be making sure the animals have an indoor bathroom at their facility.

“For the last few months we’ve been working on constructing a new area that will actually be open in a couple days for use that will allow animals to come and take care of their business. It’s ADA accessible and has a sink and everything for the traveler that’s with them,” Dan Letellier said.

Pet restrooms are now being required across the nation at airports, but there are certain standards they have to meet.

“The area where the service animals have to relieve themselves, has to be a certain size, a certain type of astroturf, has to have some type of trigger mechanism, so to speak, for them to go to the bathroom. And there’s a way to flush it, and of course, the traveler that’s with them has a place to wash their hands,” Dan Letellier said.

So far, people can’t wait for the extra bathroom for the four legged travelers.

“I just think it’s a good feature for service dogs to have a place to go if they have to sit and wait for a couple hours and stuff like that. They have all their needs up there,” James McMahon said.

The pet restroom will also included baggies and hoses to help clean up the area after the animals.