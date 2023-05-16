SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Major League Baseball player Pete Rose is coming to Sioux Falls.

The one time Cincinnati Reds player and all-time leading hitter will be the guest speaker at this year’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity Fundraiser.

Pete Rose amassed over 4,200 hits during his baseball career in the major leagues.

“A record that will probably never be broken,” attorney Scott Abdallah said.

Attorney Scott Abdallah, who puts on the Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner each year, says Rose is just the latest sports figure in a long list of guest speakers for the event.

“We try to get a variety of speakers each year from law enforcement to political to sports so this was the year to have a sports figure come back and we just thought Pete Rose would be a very interesting person to meet,” Abdallah said.

The dinner is now in its 42nd year. It was started by Abdallah’s dad, Gene Abdallah.

“You know I was 14 years old when he first founded this event, I had a full head of hair at the time he was a big thinker in his life, I think even he would be just stunned that this event is still going 42 years later with the strength that it does,” Abdallah said.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead, who’s been in law enforcement for 50 years, was at the very first game feed.

“It was an awesome experience, I had known Gene Abdallah when he was a deputy sheriff and my dad was a highway patrol captain, they were friends, so when Gene took this mission on to support children’s charities and to support law enforcement I thought it was awesome,” Milstead said.

Abdallah says his dad had a vision to bring the community together to thank and honor law enforcement, but also raise money, lots of money.

“It’s in the millions and I think what’s really incredible about this charity fundraiser is we have a waiting list, there are nearly 2,000 people who attend every year and we don’t have a single ticket left to sell,” Abdallah said.

And Abdallah says even Pete Rose would agree, that’s a homerun for the community.

Other sports figures who have spoken at the event, include former Green Bay Packers Brett Favre, Dallas Cowboys Herschel Walker and Minnesota Vikings Alan Page.