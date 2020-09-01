Pet owners react to the new Kirby Dog Park in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls’ latest park is going to the dogs in a good way. The park at Fort Sod is a result of the city’s 2020 action plan. It opened over the weekend and is looking to give every dog, and owner, a howling good time.

Rogan might be only 3-years-old but he’s having a ball.

“He loves it. He could stay here all day,” Rogan’s owner Jennifer Kaahl said.

He and his owner Jennifer Kaahl are enjoying the fetching features of the new Kirby Dog Park in Downtown Sioux Falls. This is their third time here since it opened over the weekend.

“He loves to play fetch, and so I’m really grateful for the park that’s downtown because we live within a few minutes of downtown so we’re able to come and play,” Kaahl said.

It has everything a dog park could want: From drinking fountains, waste disposals, to two sectioned areas: one for high energy play and low-energy play. But what makes the 4th dog park in town standout is its artificial turf.

“We used a synthetic turf that has anti-bacterial properties as well as an infill that allows for dogs to use the space and still be able to maintain a safe environment,” Park Development Specialist for Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Mike Patten said.

“When you think of the downtown businesses, dogs are allowed in so they wont be tracking in mud or when they go to their home they’re not going to be full of mud,” Kaahl said.

It also looks to create a more active environment for the Downtown area.

“Sioux Falls’ Downtown is a big draw just for visitors and they bring pets as well so having a place for people to gather and enjoy the space and let their dogs run is exciting,” Patten said.

A place where we can all hit pause and get to know the people and pets in our community.

“I think it just helps build the community with interaction with neighbors and the dogs,” Kaahl said.

“We’re hoping going forward this becomes an exciting place for people in the downtown area to come and enjoy and let their dogs run and socialize with each other,” Patten said.

The Kirby Dog park is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.