Pet fostering takes off as coronavirus keeps Americans home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Animal shelters across the U.S. say they’ve placed record numbers of dogs, cats and other animals as people suddenly find themselves stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If past trends hold, many of those who agree to temporarily care for a pet will ultimately decide they want to keep the animal. Amid an avalanche of bad news, stories of people fostering pets are prompting smiles.

A shelter in Denver now says it has a waiting list of 2,000 people wanting to foster. When the Animal Rescue League of Iowa put out a call for temporary homes for 80 cats, it got 160 applications within 12 hours.

