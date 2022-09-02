SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s even more food to go around at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society thanks to KELOLAND viewers.

People donated 4,400 pounds of food at the KELOLAND Pet Food and Supplies Drive Friday.

Don Niekerk dropped off dog and cat food.

He recently moved to Sioux Falls from Florida, and he’s already pitching in for the local nonprofit.

“I’ve always been an animal lover and right now I can’t have pets where I’m at, so I don’t have a pet right now but like to help out,” Don Niekerk said.

With each vehicle that pulled up outside the station, this collection of pet food kept growing.

“We like to support our local as much as possible, and the kennel needs all the help they can and I think it’s a fantastic program,” Neil King said.

If you missed the food drive Friday there’s still a chance to donate.

Saturday through Labor Day you can drop off your food or pet supplies at any Lewis location in Sioux Falls.

The shelter prefers Purina brand food.

It takes nearly 8,000 pounds of food to keep the humane society animals fed each month.

“We are 100% community funded, so we rely on our community to come out and give us donations of food, toys, blankets, anything you can give,” Dana Konzem with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society said.

Thanks to KELOLAND viewers, the community support for local animals keeps piling up.

“I think they just need help. Some come from bad places and they just need a new start,” Niekerk said.

Along with the food collected Friday, the humane society also got more than $1,100 in monetary donations.