SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Pet Food Drive is this Friday.

We’re collecting pet food and supplies for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

You can drop off your donations on September 2 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of KELOLAND Media Group building at 501 S Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Humane Society prefers Purina brand pet food.