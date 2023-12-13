SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Wednesday marks a grim anniversary for a family still seeking answers about the death of a Sioux Falls mother. Five years ago, Melissa Peskey was shot and killed while driving down an interstate in central Missouri. So far, no one has been arrested for her killing. The Missouri State Patrol says the investigation remains an active and open case.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says investigators with the department have followed up on 234 leads since the death of Melissa Peskey five years ago.

“It may not be as active as it was in the beginning, but it doesn’t mean leads don’t come in from time-to-time,” Sgt. Darrin Haslag of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Haslag says a lack of witnesses has made it difficult to solve the case.

“I think some of the problems with it is, we’ve got an incident that occurred in a very secluded area of I-70, there wasn’t a lot of homes, businesses around where it happened,” Haslag said.

Peskey’s family says Melissa was driving down Interstate 70 in the rain, when she came upon a semi in a ditch and another car swerving on the road.

“And then she said, just a minute, honey. I’m going to put the phone down and so that way she could get around the car and then we started talking again, and it wasn’t two or three minutes later when she stopped talking,” Melissa Peskey’s sister Kara Renken said in 2019.

The family says Peskey was leaving her husband at the time and driving to South Carolina. Ryan Pesky told KELOLAND News that investigators considered him a person of interest in his wife’s death. But Missouri authorities are reluctant to use that term.

“I don’t know about the person of interest title. I don’t really know how the best way to explain it is. We’re interested in everybody that had to do with Melissa at the time,” Haslag said.

Haslag says the passage of time isn’t always a hindrance to a case like this. He says it’s possible enough time has passed that someone will finally be comfortable to share information that could finally break the case, and end this 5-year mystery.

“So, we’re hopeful somebody reaches out and contacts us,” Haslag said.

Peskey’s two children were in the car at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.

If you have information about Melissa Peskey’s killing you’re asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-751-1000.