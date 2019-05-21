Local News

Person who shot a motorist in Sioux Falls at large

Posted: May 21, 2019 08:31 AM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 08:31 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police are looking for the person who shot a motorist in Sioux Falls.
    
Authorities say the 34-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his back Saturday about 2 a.m. The victim told police he was stopped at an intersection when a man got out of his own car and approached him with a gun.
    
Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim drove away as the man fired his gun. The bullet went through the back window of the victim's vehicle, through the driver's seat and hit the man in the back.
    
Clemens says the man is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
 

