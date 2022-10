SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police continue to search for a man who opened fire inside a westside restaurant.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Gilberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue.

Police say there was a fight and a man fired a gun at the ceiling. A person who tried to take the gun away from him was shot. Police say the victim is expected to survive.

Investigators are hoping surveillance video helps them track down the shooter.