CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Custer State Park on Monday.

Photo from the Custer Volunteer Fire Department. Photo from the Custer Volunteer Fire Department.

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of the scene on Facebook.

Crews arriving on the scene found pickup had landed in a creek after going off the road.

A tow truck could be seen pulling the pickup out of the creek. Firefighters helped with traffic control and highway cleanup.