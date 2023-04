GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Rising water levels in Grant County left one person surrounded Wednesday.

Grant County Emergency Management says it happened northeast of Milbank.

Photo from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials posted pictures of the scene to Facebook.

A car can be seen stranded in the water.

Crews from Milbank and Big Stone City were seen launching a boat into flood conditions to go rescue the victim.