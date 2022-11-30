MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)-One person is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Mitchell Monday night.

Police say it happened at the intersection of East Green Drive and North Kimball Street. Officials say the vehicle drove off after hitting the victim. First responders were called to the scene after 6:40 p.m. for the victim lying in the roadway.

They were taken to Avera Queen of Peace and are doing well. If you have any information about the vehicle or driver, you’re asked to call 605-995-8400 or 605-996-1700.