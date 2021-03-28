Person of interest taken into custody in connection to Rapid City Homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City has been taken into custody in connection with a March 23 homicide of of 44-year-old Andrew Bear Robe.

Late Saturday evening authorities safely took Bissonette into custody for Second Degree Homicide. 40-year-old Bissonette became a person of interest after authorities were called to the 900 block of North 7th Street for a welfare check where they discovered Bear Robe dead in the garage. His injuries were consistent with homicide.

The investigation into the homicide is active and ongoing.