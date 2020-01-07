Person of interest in abduction facing attempted kidnapping charge in separate incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year old Sioux Falls man now behind bars could be connected to the abduction of a woman whose body was later found in Lincoln County.

Court papers say Amir Beaudion, Jr. followed Pasqalina Badi through the Wal-Mart parking lot on East Arrowhead Parkway early Sunday morning. Investigators don’t believe she knew he was behind her.

When she got into her SUV, so did he.

A few hours later, police found Badi’s SUV. It was on fire behind a nearby Aldi store.

The next morning, Badi’s sister reported her missing.

Police checked Wal-Mart’s surveillance video. Court papers say someone recognized Beaudion.

Not long after police announced they were looking for a missing woman, someone discovered her body just south of Sioux Falls.

Authorities found Beaudion Monday night and booked him into jail Tuesday morning.

During police briefing Tuesday, Lt. Terrance Matia said Beaudoin may have tried approaching someone in the past.

“Mr. Beaudion Jr. potentially could have tried this some other time so if there’s someone out there with information where they recognize his photo or they recognize he could have done this on a previous occasion, please call us so we can reach out to those folks and investigate it,” Matia said.

According to court papers filed Tuesday, Beaudion is accused of approaching a woman in a Hy-Vee parking lot on East 10th Street last week.

The victim told investigators the suspect had a knife and told her what to do or he would kill her.

The woman went on to say the man pushed her over the center console and into the passenger seat.

He then tried to drive the car, but it stopped because it was on remote start.

The suspect left.

According to an affidavit, investigators questioned Beaudion about the Hy-Vee incident.

He admitted to approaching the woman because he wanted a ride from her, but he said she didn’t speak English very well so he decided it was best for him to get in the driver’s seat.

As for the knife, he says it fell out of his pants.

He eventually decided to leave. He denies threatening her.

So far, Beaudion is only charged in connection with the Hy-Vee case.

He faces 1st degree attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

Beaudion was scheduled to be in court Tuesday on unrelated past charges, but his appearances were called off.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.

He’s faced charges in the past, including aggravated assault and a weapons charge.