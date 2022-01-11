Person of interest held in triple homicide on Pine Ridge reservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Oglala Sioux tribal police and the FBI say they are investigating a triple homicide near Manderson.

The FBI says two men and a woman were fatally shot in the early morning hours last Wednesday at a home in Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Officials say a person of interest is in custody and is being held on unrelated charges.

The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Michael White Plume Sr., James Graham and Alma Garneaux, both 38. An online obituary says Garneaux was the mother of seven children.