Person killed in Turner County crash identified

The person killed in a crash in Turner County on Sunday night has been identified.

A 2011 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound on 280th Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 19 and 280th Avenue. The vehicle collided with a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 19.

Authorities say the 71-year-old male driver of the 2011 Chrysler Town and Country, Dennis Schrock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.