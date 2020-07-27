Person killed in motorcycle crash identified

Authorities have identified the person who died in a crash Wednesday afternoon south of Keystone.

The highway patrol says a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Iron Mountain Road when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

The driver entered the oncoming lane and collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, 58-year-old Dean Schwendeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the pickup were not injured. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.