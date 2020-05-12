Breaking News
Five new COVID-19 related deaths announced Tuesday

Person killed in Merrill, Iowa shooting identified

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Police Lights

Authorities in Plymouth County have identified the person killed in a shooting that happened Monday.

51-year-old Kevin Leroy Juzik was shot and killed Monday morning in Merrill, Iowa. Authorities say a person called 911 shortly before noon saying she was being assaulted.  Before law enforcement could get to the scene, Juzik was shot and died at the scene. 

81-year-old Thomas Jordan Knapp surrendered to police. Knapp has been charged with domestic assault while displaying or use of a weapon, first offense, and is behind held on a $5,000 bond. Authorities say additional charges are anticipated.

All three people involved lived at the home and no one else was there. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests