Person killed in Merrill, Iowa shooting identified

Authorities in Plymouth County have identified the person killed in a shooting that happened Monday.

51-year-old Kevin Leroy Juzik was shot and killed Monday morning in Merrill, Iowa. Authorities say a person called 911 shortly before noon saying she was being assaulted. Before law enforcement could get to the scene, Juzik was shot and died at the scene.

81-year-old Thomas Jordan Knapp surrendered to police. Knapp has been charged with domestic assault while displaying or use of a weapon, first offense, and is behind held on a $5,000 bond. Authorities say additional charges are anticipated.

All three people involved lived at the home and no one else was there.