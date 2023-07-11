MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a two-vehicle crash seven miles southeast of Madison has been identified.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a 2019 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on South Dakota Highway 19. The Honda had slowed to turn left on 241st Street when a Harley Davidson Cruiser motorcycle was traveling north behind the Honda. The Honda turned left and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, 44-year-old Joseph Sanow was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.