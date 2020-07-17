Person killed in Fall River County crash identified

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
The person who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon south of Oelrichs has been identified.

Authorities said one southbound pickup truck rear-ended another southbound pickup truck which was towing a fifth-wheel trailer with hay. The trailer pushed into the back of the first pickup truck.

A passenger in one of the pickups, 71-year-old Patsy Newman of Glencoe, Oklahoma was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Charges are pending for both drivers.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

