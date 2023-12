SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning one mile south of Mitchell on Highway 37 has been identified.

Investigators say a pickup collided with a car that had either stopped or was slowing down, in the southbound lane. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the car, 63-year-old Harlan Dale Miller, of Mitchell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.