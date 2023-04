SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Sunday southwest of Sinai has been identified.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Jon Colburn was traveling southbound on 457th Ave near 218th Street, went into the ditch and rolled multiple times.

Colburn was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.