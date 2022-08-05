LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – On Thursday, four people were found dead in a small Nebraska town, and Friday morning, a person was taken into custody.

After the four were discovered, law enforcement began to investigate. They alleged gunfire was heard and played a part in the crime scenes located at 209 Elm Street and 503 Elm Street.

As of Friday morning, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) reported a suspect has been arrested in connection with the four homicides.

The NSP will provide more details during a press conference at 9:30 a.m., which will be live-streamed in this article.