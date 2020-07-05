Breaking News
Person identified in Lawrence County fatal crash

by: KELOLAND News

Authorities have identified an Oklahoma man as the person killed in a motorcycle crash west of Lead on Friday, June 26.

42-year-old Thomas Deel, driving a motorcycle, was heading east on U.S. Highway 14 just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say he failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the road to the right. Deel and a 42-year-old female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. Deel was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger serious but non-life threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

