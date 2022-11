SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning.

Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.

The vehicle then drove away from the scene. Police say they have found the vehicle, but are still looking for the suspect. The person hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries.