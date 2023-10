LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Spearfish Canyon last week.

The Lead Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Highway 14A just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found a pickup had left the road and landed on its side.

One person and a dog were trapped inside.

The person was able to be rescued from the pickup and taken to a waiting helicopter.

The dog was also rescued and appeared to be okay.