ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.

The driver was arrested for DUI, and Possession of Meth, among other charges. Authorities say the incident is under investigation, and that more information will be released when it can.