ROBERTS, COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The person arrested nearly a year ago for animal neglect has been arrested again for the same charge.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says the same home was searched on June 21st.

Deputies found two dogs, a cat and her kittens, and three rabbits. All are believed to be neglected and subjected to cruel conditions.

The person is charged with 8 counts of animal neglect.

They were out on bond for the original 23 counts. In the first search, 8 dogs, 7 cats, 3 kittens, 3 sugar gliders and 2 rabbits were found.