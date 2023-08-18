SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event with a focus on community and music is happening Saturday on the bank of the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.

It’s a quiet morning at Fawick Park, but that’s about to change with the return of Downtown Riverfest.

“Live music, food trucks, vendors, kids activities, and plenty of beverages for all to enjoy,” DTSF Marketing Director Tenley Schwartz said.

A variety of performers and bands will take the stage, including a staple of Sioux Falls, Kory & The Fireflies.

“We’ve got Rich Show & The Airports, we’ve got Landon Weis, we have Spooncat, and of course we have Kory & The Fireflies, so a lot of South Dakota favorites coming to celebrate the tenth year of Riverfest,” Schwartz said.

“One of my favorite things in the world is playing outdoors, under the stars so we get to do that tomorrow night,” Kory & The Fireflies lead singer Kory Van Sickle said.

Van Sickle says the band has been together for 29 years, and never tires of performing.

“Making a connection with people has always been my favorite part of it all, so to have that opportunity that’s one of my biggest passions, for sure,” Van Sickle said.

He’s also a fan of local events like Riverfest.

“Outdoors, by the river, I know there’s people involved that are taking care of the river and that means a lot to me too, and just to have the community support, local stuff is powerful,” Van Sickle said.

Riverfest is more than music and is built for the entire family.

“There’s so many kids activities. We’re excited to have South Dakota LEGO Users Group and Bricks and Minifigs doing some LEGO activities for kids. We’ve also got the Undeniably Dairy scavenger hunt, and we have the ZooMobile, so if you’ve got kids, they’re going to really enjoy these activities,” Schwartz said.

Riverfest runs from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m. Saturday at Fawick Park, with Kory & The Fireflies scheduled to perform from 9:30 until 11:00.