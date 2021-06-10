Performers looking forward to returning to the Levitt stage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Take note because music will be making its mark once again at the Levitt Shell in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend.

“In 2019, we had such a phenomenal year, then COVID struck and we had to go quiet, but now we’re back,” Halverson said.

Director Nancy Halverson says they’re hosting 40 free concerts throughout the summer.

“Friday night, we’ll open with Ranky Tanky and then Saturday night, Lucas Hoge; Two very different styles of music, but we think the place will be packed,” Halverson said.

Packed with concessions and three food trucks for people to indulge in.

“We’re really looking forward to having big crowds here. I think people are ready to come back to live music,” Halverson said.

So are the performers.

“Been trying to write some new songs,” Marie said.

Analisa Marie is a local musician who is the opening act on Saturday night. She’s never performed on the Levitt stage.

“It is a lot bigger than I thought, so I think it’s going to be really cool,” Marie said.

Friday night, audiences will see the return on Groove Inc. to the stage.

“Last time we were here, we did a Game of Thrones show, and we had a 25-foot dragon, so it was pretty exciting. This year, we’re doing a football theme: Grid Iron Groove,” Hansen said.

Executive Director Pete Hansen says this is the first time the group has performed since the pandemic cleared their slate last year.

“I’m very excited to have this opportunity and the Levitt is awesome to have us,” Hansen said.

“There really is nothing like live music and it’s really something to be on stage and have the attention of the crowd listening to the lyrics I write,” Marie said.

And have the community come together once again through music.

If you don’t feel comfortable attending a concert, you can stream them from home. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. each night.