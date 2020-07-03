Performers entertain crowd waiting to see President Trump, fireworks at Mount Rushmore

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of people are gathered at Mount Rushmore waiting for a visit from the Commander in Chief.

Air Force One is expected to touch down in South Dakota in the next couple of hours. When it does, KELOLAND News has reporters stationed across the Hills to bring you all aspects of this presidential visit and the return of fireworks over the National Memorial.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk is inside the special event.

So far, ticket holders have enjoyed entertainment from bands, dancers and Presidential re-enactors.

Latest on Mount Rushmore fireworks