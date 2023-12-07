MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — People who work outside are getting a treat this week as temperatures reach the 50s and 60s including crews at the Corn Palace as they continue decorating the iconic building.

With each pop of the nail gun, Reese Sievert is putting the final touches on Bob Barker’s mural.

“I’ve been here for four years. This is my favorite mural I’ve ever done,” Sievert said.

The iconic game show host is featured on one of the three big murals for 2024.

With tributes to former NBA star and Mitchell native, Mike Miller and Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills already done, staff will get to work on the smaller murals showcasing famous South Dakotans next week.

Typically, the murals are complete around Thanksgiving or Christmas time, but the Corn Palace is short a few decorators right now.

“We’ve had a wonderful corn crop, but it’s just taken longer to put up the mural this year,” Corn Palace director Doug Greenway said.

As Sievert and his fellow staff members keep working away on the murals, they’re enjoying sunny skies and warm weather.

“I can’t believe it’s December,” Sievert said.

While chilly weather will eventually return to KELOLAND, Sievert will savor the warm up for now.

“This is what we want. I don’t want it too hot because then I’ll start sweating. I don’t want it too cold because then I’ll start freezing. This is perfect,” Sievert said.

Greenway says some college students will join them next week to work on the murals. He hopes they’re finished by mid January, but that all depends on the weather.