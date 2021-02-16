‘Perfect storm’ led to rolling blackouts

It’s being called the “perfect storm.”

Frigid weather stretching across several states is one of the reasons you may have been without power for a time Tuesday morning.

The Southwest Power Pool, which includes South Dakota, as well as parts of Iowa, and Minnesota just gave an update Tuesday afternoon saying the situation has improved.

Kristie Fiegen doesn’t just serve on the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

She’s also the president of the Regional State Committee for the Southwest Power Pool, which has members in more than a dozen states.

“What we have seen is extreme cold weather all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, and that is unusual. It’s kind of the perfect storm. We have extreme cold weather in the entire footprint. We also have inadequate natural gas supply and then our load is extremely high and we have low wind,” SPP Regional State Committee President Kristie Fiegen said.

That perfect storm has even caused Southwestern Power Pool to trigger Energy Emergency Alerts 2 and 3 since Monday morning.

“Emergency 2 is when we start dipping down into our reserve. Emergency 3 is when our demand is higher than our supply, so that means we have to shed load,” Fiegen said.

That’s what led to rolling blackouts for some.

Fiegan says it will be important for people to continue conserving energy.

“Tonight actually will be very important because you see load coming up at night when people get home from work and people come home from school so tonight will be very important to be conservative and tomorrow yet, so we’re not out of the woods yet,” Fiegen said.

The Southwest Power Poll has downgraded the energy emergency alert to level 1. While rolling outages are a last resort, officials have been planning for these conditions for several days.