SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–After an evening of ringing in the New Year, New Year’s Day is always a popular time for going out for brunch.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s why a new breakfast restaurant currently undergoing renovation hosted a pop-up New Year’s Day Breakfast event to test out its new menu.

What you can expect from the new Perch Neighborhood Kitchen in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“The menu looked so amazing, so I popped in,” customer Kristin Aanenson said.

It’s an idea many people had after Perch shared a social media message announcing a chance to try out the new breakfast restaurant’s menu for the first time.

“They were very busy,” Aanenson said.

“Even 15 minutes before we opened we had tables seated already,” Bread & Circus and Perch co-owner Barry Putzke said.

It was the popular spot to be as the Perch crew and menu took over Bread & Circus all morning and through the lunch hour.

“I was the last person to order to make brunch and I’m really happy with this,” customer Koel Eastman said.

From a fried rice omelet to bratwurst biscuit sandwich and pastrami hash…

“It’s really amazing, the pastrami is done really well, the potatoes are amazing, I don’t know what kind of sauce this is,” Eastman said.

…everything on the menu is made from scratch with a focus on locally sourced ingredients.

“We’re taking a classic French technique and putting more emphasis on herbs and citrus and things like that that aren’t typically found in most of your American breakfast foods,” Putzke said.

“It’s so incredible, like no other breakfast, this honestly feels so fresh and local,” Aanenson said.

The delicious food and menu combined with the unique neighborhood location is another reason so many people are excited to try out the new restaurant.

“It’s also in my backyard, the cathedral neighborhood is going to just absolutely light up with Perch in it,” Aanenson said.

“It’s like two blocks away, so before I go to work, I can stop there and have breakfast, do my morning ritual and head downtown,” Eastman said.

While the 120-year-old building on the corner of 9th and Grange is still undergoing some final renovations, many people are excited to have a new option for breakfast in Sioux Falls.

“Today was our first opportunity to do a little bit of a pop-up try to introduce some of the menu concepts to our friends downtown,” Putzke said.

Perch is also partnering with Cottonwood Coffee out of Brookings for its own custom brew and specialty coffees. The restaurant will also have an express option available for quick pick up when it opens this spring.