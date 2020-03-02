Pepper Entertainment’s Jered Johnson being recognized as a top promoter

He’s booked some of the biggest names in entertainment and now he’s being recognized as one of the top promoters in the country.

Jered Johnson of Pepper Entertainment has been nominated for ACM’s Promoter of the Year award. Not bad for a guy who started his company back in 2006 in his basement.

Big names like Keith Urban…… and Maroon 5…..are just a couple of the bands Jered Johnson has booked over his 14 years of promoting concerts. Last week, he was nominated for the Academy of Country Music’s Promoter of the Year.

“It’s super humbling I was having breakfast with my wife and daughter on Thursday and I started getting text messages from industry folks, agents and management companies saying congratulations, I really didn’t know what to think of it, because there wasn’t really much more to the messages,” Johnson said.

Then he opened his email and saw the news for himself.

“It’s crazy to see our name next to world wide companies like AEG and Live Nation just gigantic companies and then you got Pepper in there,” Johnson said.

From his corner office on Phillips Avenue, Johnson is constantly working to get the next big thing. He now has seven employees at Pepper Entertainment and gives them a lot of the credit for his success.

“I’ve always felt like surround yourself with people who are better and smarter than you is a good way to be successful and they’re not disappointing, because they put a lot of work into what we do,” Johnson said.

Those in the industry say Johnson is a hard worker and it shows.

“I’m not surprised at all with the success he’s had, we are just thrilled to be able to partner with him on a regular basis, frankly we’d love to do more with him,” Washington Pavilion President and CEO Darrin Smith said.

Johnson says it’s humbling to be nominated and doesn’t take it for granted.

“Whether we win or don’t, makes no difference to us, we feel like we have a lot left to accomplish,” Johnson said.

The ACM’s will be broadcast on KELO-TV in April, but Johnson says he won’t find out if he wins promoter of the year until August, because that’s when they’ll announce the technical awards.

