Pepper Entertainment to announce ‘major’ concert Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many events, including concerts to either be canceled or postponed. But you won’t have to wait too much longer to go to a concert at the PREMIER Center.

Pepper Entertainment will soon announce the first major concert at the Sioux Falls venue since the start of the pandemic.

Concert goers will once again have another show to look forward to.

KELOLAND News can’t tell you who will be coming to the PREMIER Center just yet; that information will come Monday.

Jered Johnson with Pepper Entertainment says this is exciting news.

“It’s great to be one of the first back in the market when it comes to live entertainment. Certainly a lot has changed since the last concert most people have been to, including myself, but we are excited about it, especially being that it is in our hometown,” Johnson said.

The company is responsible for bringing this show to Sioux Falls. Johnson says this will be another option for people looking for something to do.

“There’s a lot of pent up demand. We’ve got a lot of emails over the last few months, specifically the last couple weeks, with Sioux Falls fans wanting to get back out and when is the next show, so I feel like people are going to be excited,” Johnson said.

He says the venue likely won’t be at full capacity, but is expecting it to be filled to about 70%.

“Working closely with the PREMIER Center staff, their management company ASM Global has developed a fantastic new sanitation program called venue shield, so fans can go research, get comfortable with the new safety measures,” Johnson said.

An announcement that’s music to the ears, in the midst of unprecedented times.

“I think it’s a glimmer of hope that we can co-exist with pandemics and do so safely,” Johnson said.

The concert announcement will come Monday morning.

