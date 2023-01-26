SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local concert promoter is hitting a high note by giving back.

Pepper Entertainment here in Sioux Falls has started a national foundation that will contribute to local communities and organizations it serves nationwide.

Pepper Entertainment has booked some of the biggest names in the music industry.

President, Jered Johnson, started this business in his basement and has grown it into one of the top concert promoters in the country.

Now he says it’s time to start saying thank you by giving back with the creation of the Pepper Entertainment Foundation.

“This past summer we launched a partnership with the Sioux Falls School District to get guitar lessons in all Sioux Falls’ high schools,” Johnson said.

That program has exploded.

“Most of the classes if not all of them have been at capacity, it’s really cool to see that come together and that kind of sparked the idea of expanding our foundation,” Johnson said.

So now they’re reaching out to other communities across the country to help local charities.

“The goal for this is to focus on music and art,” Johnson said.

Through their foundation they’re willing to help all sorts of other organizations. $1 from every ticket sold to a Pepper Entertainment show will go to a local or national cause.

“There will be an application process on our website. We’ll review those applications as a team, we’ll look through them make sure it matches our vision and our mission,” Analisa McKelvey marketing manager said.

A mission that will enrich the lives of today’s youth in various ways.

“We’re just excited to work with organizations that are in need of assistance to apply through our foundation and hopefully give back as much as we can,” Johnson said.