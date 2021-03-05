Pepper Entertainment announces ‘Salute 2 Frontline Workers’ concert with Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A special concert for frontline workers is coming to the Sioux Falls Arena. Pepper Entertainment announced a Salute 2 Frontline Workers concert Friday morning.

The concert will feature Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence with special guest Lainey Wilson. The event, taking place Saturday, April 10 at 8 p.m., is a partnership between Pepper Entertainment and Big Country 92.5 (KTWB).

Tickets will be available to frontline workers beginning Friday, March 12.

“I’m extremely proud that BIG Country 92.5 is able to support such an amazing free concert event

to honor those, who from the beginning, have put others before themselves in their commitment to caring for members of our community,” Tom Gjerdrum, Operations Manager at Midwest Communications, said in the press release.

“Pepper Entertainment is excited to produce this event for community frontline workers in and around Sioux Falls.” Jered Johnson, Pepper’s CEO and President, said.

Healthcare workers, law enforcement, and all frontline workers will receive an email via their employers that contains a unique passcode to receive tickets. Registration will open on the venue’s website on March 18th for frontline workers who don’t receive the email.

“It’s going to be incredible to feel the energy of live music and live fans together again after a

year without big concerts,” Tracy Lawrence said. “A venue full of excited music fans is definitely a sign that life will get back to normal. And it will be all that much more special being with frontline healthcare workers who’ve sacrificed so much during the pandemic.”