People with special needs enjoy hour of free rides at Turner County Fair

The familiar sounds and the flashy lights can only mean one thing.



It’s fair time.



And 4-year-old Avery Hill is taking all of it in at the Turner County Fair.



“She gets so excited,” Avery’s Father Jared Hill said.



But going for a spin on one of the carnival rides isn’t always as easy as it may seem.



“She can’t really ride on her own and she can’t really wait in line a long time,” Hill said.



Jared Hill’s daughter is living with cerebral palsy.



On Tuesday, she and people of all ages with special needs got to go on the rides for free for one hour.



Kelli Volk: What is your favorite ride?

Dalton Foster: Tilt-A-Whirl.

Grace Lefforge: Tilt-A-Whirl.

Ryker Swab: Same thing.



The event has been going on at the Turner County Fair for years, and it continues to grow.



“As a classroom teacher, I had seen a lot of children and heard them talk about the fair, but they were never able to go on the rides because they were too fast and the lines were too long,” Turner County Fair Board Member Linda Heeren said.



But during the hour of free rides, the midway moves at a more comfortable pace.



“Let them have a great day just like we do,” Heeren said.



“To be able to basically have it to yourself with a bunch of other kids with the same issues is really awesome to be able to do it,” Hill said.



People with special needs were also offered free games, ice cream, and a bottle of water.



It’s all made possible by local sponsorship’s and an agreement with the carnival.



The Turner County Fair runs through Thursday.