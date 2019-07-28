People run and walk to help families affected by pregnancy and infant loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A KELOLAND organization is looking to help families who have lost a child.

Earlier this month, KELOLAND’s Sammi Bjelland introduced you to the Remme family.

Less than two years ago, they lost their daughter, Oaklyn, at birth.

The family started the Oaklyn Foundation, and today the foundation held an awareness walk for pregnancy and infant loss.

It’s a big day for Jessica Remme as people take off from the start line at Cherry Rock Park for the first annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss 5K Run and Walk To Remember.

“By bringing awareness to pregnancy and infant loss, it’s like a community comes together, and so we can rally together,” Remme said.

People also participated in a memorial walk to remember the lives of children lost here in the area. Personalized paver stones and balloons lined the course, each one resembling an infant whose life was cut short.

“The reason why we’re here today is our family had four babies lost to miscarriage. The Oaklyn Foundation has been a really good support network for us to help grieve, also help with coping mechanisms and also network with other families and people who have lost infants,” Matthew Welsh said.

“So we’re here to honor our daughter, Jude. She was born stillborn in April, 2016. We’re kind of friends with the Remme’s and just the support their foundation that they set up, it’s great to be a part of this,” Travis Berg said.

“There’s just not the resources available and that is what the Oaklyn Foundation is trying to do. They’re trying to be there to support those families starting in the hospital,” Erin Berg said.

Remme hopes to help more families like these two.

“In the future, what we hope is once we grow and are a little bit bigger, we hope to help financially with these families,” Remme said.

If you’d like to help the Remme family and their foundation, you can make donations on their website.