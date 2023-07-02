SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — This growing season has been a hot and dry one for farmers in South Dakota, and vendors at the Sioux Falls Farmers Market have felt the effects of the weather.

“Every year it’s gotten busier,” said Nancy Klassen, Owner of Klassen Farms.

Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Sioux Falls every Saturday for the Farmers Market.

“I always get some lettuce mix and some beets from the cornucopia. We like to get cheese and milk from farm life, coffee, we kind of hit a lot of different stands,” said Sharif Welch, attendee.

The biggest attractions at the market? The fresh veggies and fruits.

“There’s a lot more people at the market. There’s a lot more vendors. And I think people really appreciate the fresh vegetables,” Klassen said.

“I definitely will hold out through the week to buy my produce all that I can hear we’re really looking forward to corn and tomatoes when they come along,” Welch said.

But this hasn’t been the easiest of growing seasons for some of the vendors.

“We’re going on year three of what I would consider somewhat substantial drought conditions,” said Chase Jensen, Farmer and Owner of Jensen Sweet Corn and Produce.

Chase Jensen has been a vendor at the market for close to 20 years. His farm and bakery is based out of Aurora, South Dakota.

“We have been catching a few timely rains from time to time, but our subsoil moisture is still somewhat depleted throughout pretty much the entire eastern South Dakota region,” Jensen said.

Jensen says the rapid warm-up has expedited his summer crops, but says he’s optimistic for the rest of the season.

“This year been challenging a little bit, but not any more challenging than other years,” Jensen said. “There’s an array of stuff down here and everyone works pretty hard. And I think all the customers that come here are very supportive of what we do. And we are so thankful for that.”

The Farmers Market is running every Saturday from 8 to 1, until October.