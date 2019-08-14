People paying their respects to Deputy Sheriff Stephanie Schreurs on Wednesday

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — People and law enforcement agencies across KELOLAND are paying their respects to a longtime northwest Iowa deputy.

Deputy Stephanie Schreurs went off the road in her patrol car on Friday. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating what went wrong.

The crash left her seriously hurt. Tuesday she died of her injuries.

Wednesday, a Lyon County Sheriff’s truck is parked in front of the Law Enforcement Center in Rock Rapids in her honor.

People are leaving flowers and other mementos.

There is also a memorial fund at Security Savings Bank in Larchwood.

And, the Lyon County Sheriff’s office is thanking everyone for their support during this difficult time.