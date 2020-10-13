People pay tribute to longtime Corsica resident Dick Brink on Tuesday

The long-time mayor of Corsica, South Dakota died Sunday. Tuesday people turned out to pay tribute to a man who wore many hats in his small town

Dick Brink was no stranger to sirens.

“He was a firefighter for 30 plus years. He was actually the guy who got me on the fire department,” said Corsica Assistant Fire Chief Matt Johnson.

“I’ve been an EMT for 20 years and Dick was on for 19 years so I got to know him very well. He was a wonderful friend. A very caring person, he really cared for his patients when we got a call. Just an all-around good guy. He’s going to be greatly missed by all of us,” said Corsica EMT Kathy Zomer.

Brink touched many of the 592 lives in Corsica.

“He was a businessman,” said Zomer.

“Mayor of Corsica,” said Johnson.

“He taught Sunday school. He did a lot of things for a lot of people and I know a lot of people looked up to him, including me,” said Zomer.

Today the people who looked up to Brink turned out in numbers to show support for his family.

“We’re a tight crew all of us. We all work together, the fire department, EMS we’ve been tight for so long and it proves it today, just look at us, we’re all here to support Dick and knowing Dick, he would probably say ‘why are you doing this?’ It’s because we care and we want to,” said Zomer.

“It’s going to be tough. He’s done so much for this community and everything for us guys. It’s just a little token of our appreciation that we can give back. It’s not much, but at least it’s something, just to show how much he meant to our fire department and our EMS,” said Johnson.

One last ride with the sirens blaring and Dick Brinks picture on the side on ambulance.

Dick Brink was the mayor of Corsica when he died, so the town will be looking for a new leader.