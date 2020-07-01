People of all races are supporting the Black Lives Matter movement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Black Lives Matter Movement is seeing a lot of support from people of all races.

Tristan Chasing Hawk is a Native American who lives in Sioux Falls. He supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We should all stand up and talk about how Black lives matter, the importance of standing up against extra judicial police killings without overshadowing Black lives right now too,” Chasing Hawk said.

Shondey Nguyen grew up in Sioux Falls with a Vietnamese father and a Native American mother. She believes it’s important for people to learn about the other cultures around them.

“No one owes anyone education and it’s up to you to really educate yourself about racist issues or people’s culture. It’s a beautiful thing to learn and you’ll understand a lot of people’s ideas a lot more if you actually educate yourself and take that time,” Nguyen said.

Soleil Bashale is a black man who grew up in Sioux Falls. He hopes people can begin to understand why protests are happening.

“All we want is equal opportunity and the past sins of this country on it’s people of color to be recognized. We just want it to be recognized. And people to actually actively make a change, not because they feel guilty and forced to, but because they actually want to,” Bashale said.

Chasing Hawk, Nguyen and Bashale each believe change is possible if we take the time for education and understanding.

