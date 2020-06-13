People of all ages came out to Saturday’s peaceful Black Lives Matter protest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Reaction to George Floyd’s death continues as another protest was held today in Sioux Falls, this one along Minnesota Avenue.

Protestors lined the road between 33rd and 41st Streets, with signs showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, denouncing police brutality and asking for justice and equality.

“It’s still really important that our other citizens across the nation, our brothers and sisters know that we see what’s happening, and that even though we aren’t there, and we can’t be there directly to support them, that we’re here cheering for them, supporting them from afar,”co-organizer Danielle Koang said.

Though people of all ages were at Saturday’s protest, a majority of them seemed to be younger. They were calling for justice for people of color who have died as well as an end to police brutality and racism.

“I was at the last one, the first one here, and it’s time. People’s voices need to be heard. We need to get our voices out here, a lot of change needs to come from what we’re doing. Small steps to a bigger goal, that’s what I like to say,” protestor Zaccchaeus Bolden said.

