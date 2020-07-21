People looking to shop local and buy fresh produce

Despite the heat and humidity this week, some people’s gardens are looking fantastic, including Cherry Rock Farms near Brandon.

In fact the owners of the farmers market say they’re having one of their best years ever.

And that’s saying something because Cherry Rock Farms has been in the family almost 100 years.

But the owners believe there are a few reasons they’re doing so well this year.

“We didn’t really know what to expect with the pandemic, but so far it’s been really fantastic,” Marco nat sound.

Growing tomato plants like these, can be a tall order.

But at Cherry Rock Farms it hasn’t been a problem this year.

“Everything looks fantastic, the pumpkins look about as healthy as I’ve ever seen them,” co-owner Marco Patzer said. “Sweet corn is just around the corner, of course melons and the tomatoes are just starting to show up in big numbers, too, that’s what everybody wants.”

Whether they are big tomatoes or the smaller ones, when you see the one you like, you grab it.

Last year, things weren’t as bountiful. In fact, they struggled with to get their produce to market.

“We had a really hard year last year with the flooding and ending our season early, it’s been remarkable bouncing back and seeing everyone again,” Laura said.

Marco and Laura Patzer say they are seeing lots of new faces of people stopping by to shop for produce or just curious to see how they work the land.

“It has been so busy this year, we are so grateful for all the support, I think there’s been a huge push for people wanting to shop local and people wanting to buy fresh, we are super excited,” Laura said.

They should be, because they’re just getting started.

“We see more and more vegetables that are ripening and hitting the market, so we really are off to a great start for our season this year,” Laura said.

To see the hours and the produce and to learn more about Cherry Rock Farms and its long history, click here.