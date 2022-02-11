BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — After enjoying nearly 60-degree weather earlier in the week, parts of Western KELOLAND are now dealing with a snowstorm.

“We are starting to see more variable weather conditions so it’s not really unusual to have 60-degree weather in the Black Hills and then the next day snow that we are seeing today,” Susan Sanders, Forecaster for the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said.

While it doesn’t look like much of a blizzard in Custer.. just down the road in Hill City, snow is blowing.

Susan Sanders with the National Weather Service in Rapid City says even when some days might feel like Spring, you should always be prepared for winter to come back.

“We can have snow throughout the spring. A couple years ago we had some heavy snow in May and so we should continue to be prepared for winter conditions,” Sanders said.

Steve Esser, Custer County’s Emergency Manager, says there are several things you can do to be ready for a snow storm.

“The weather can change at any given moment and you want to be prepared and keep those winter items that you put in your car in November, you want to keep those around in April in our area,” Steve Esser, Custer County Emergency Manager, said.

Some things you should be keeping in your car to be winter-ready are blankets, extra clothes, and a first aid kit.

You can stay up to date on the changing weather conditions by downloading our KELOLAND storm tracker app to your mobile devices.