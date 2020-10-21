People in Rapid City prepare for winter after today’s snowfall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of Western KELOLAND have already been hit with snow this week, but that’s not the end of it. The forecast says there will be more this weekend.

Millie Roland lives in Rapid City and says there is one characteristic that stays the same each year — snow.

“Another South Dakota winter.. Unpredictable,” Roland said.

Roland says it’s important for everyone to be prepared when winter hits.

“All my life I’ve lived in North Dakota and South Dakota so I’m used to these kinds of days. And several years ago we put in a gas fireplace in our den. And we always have our candles ready and we always have food in the house so we are pretty prepared without going anywhere,” Roland said.

Businesses in the downtown area, like Staple and Spice, have ice melter on hand for when the snow starts to pile up.

“We can rest assure that our sidewalks are cleaned off, we use ice melt to clean those off. I personally have been out there many times shoveling to make sure there’s a nice path for everybody,” Tammy Yanders, Owner of Staple of Spice, said.

The Rapid City Communications Manager says snow plow crews are ready to clear the streets when needed.

“Unsure what this year will predict but we’ll make sure that we take care of our customers well and have a nice clear path for them to come into the store and shop away,” Yanders said.

Make sure to download the KELOLAND weather app to stay on top of the changing weather conditions.